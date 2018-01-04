× Powerful winter storm making its way up east coast

NEW YORK — Snow making its way up the east coast has now hit Virginia.

In Maryland, roads are dangerous. Forecasters predict coast areas there could see up to eight inches before all is said and done.

Snow plows are already out in New Jersey along with shovelers, who told CBS News they were at it before the sun came up in Atlantic City.

“The wind speed, the cold and it’s sticking bad. It’s tearing us up out here.”

And in New York, as flakes started to fall, those needing to be somewhere woke up hours early hoping their plans wouldn’t need to change.

“Our flight already got cancelled and moved so were supposed to leave at 11. Now got pushed back to eight o’clock so hopefully we can get out before the storm comes.”

In New York City they’re expecting around half a foot of snow. Big Apple officials are among those all along the eastern seaboard warning residents about the extreme cold expected behind the storm.

New England states could see up to a foot. Heavy wind gusts also means the potential for widespread power outages.

It’s a rare winter storm hitting the east coast right now and started as far south as Florida. South Carolina is known for its lush and plentiful golf courses. In snow, though, a golf cart can be repurposed to tow snowboarders.

On the highways there, driving is treacherous. Cars litter the sides of the roads.

So far, 17 deaths are being blamed on the dangerously cold temperatures that have been gripping most of the US for the past several days.