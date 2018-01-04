× Police investigating officer involved accident in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating an officer involved accident Thursday night.

The accident occurred near Lamar Avenue and David Street in Orange Mound.

A source tells WREG a police car was headed west on Lamar when a vehicle turned left and swiped the officer’s car.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.