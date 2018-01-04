× Police: 19-year-old Oxford woman shot, killed

OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi man is being charged after he allegedly shot and killed a young woman in Oxford.

According to police, Jadarius Harmon shot 19-year-old Laquisha Marshall in the back on Wednesday. She was taken by private vehicle to Baptist Memorial Hospital- North Mississippi before being airlifted to the Regional Medical Center.

She died from her injuries.

The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody, but the charges he faces have not been released.

It’s unclear how the suspect and the victim knew each other.