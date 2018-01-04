Oak Court Mall enforces parental policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Court Mall has enforced a Parental Escort Policy that will take effect Friday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 7.
The policy demands that anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is at least 21-years-old.
The Parental Escort Policy also states:
- Minors have to be with an adult from open to close.
- Anyone unsupervised guests under the age of 18 will not be allowed to congregate in the parking lot or other common areas.
- Guests who refuse to leave the mall when asked to do so by security officers can be prosecuted for trespassing.
- Employees who under the age of 18 will be allowed to be in the mall without a parent or guardian.
- However, they must go directly to their place of employment once they enter the mall and must leave the mall at the end of their shift.
- Parents and legal guardians will be held responsible for the actions of the minor that is being escorted.