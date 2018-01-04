× Murder suspect arrested in Memphis

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task forces arrested an alleged murder suspect in Memphis Thursday, Jan. 4.

Charles Alan Johnson, also knows as Blue, had a capital murder warrant for his arrest that was issued Dec. 11 in Marshall County, Miss.

Authorities tracked Johnson down at house in the 1100 block of Leawood in Memphis.

The suspect hit in the attic, but was arrested without further incident.

He was transported to Shelby County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.