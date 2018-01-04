× Mississippi Blood Services says state facing supply shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Shelves at Mississippi Blood Services are empty, and the organization has declared a crisis, saying it needs more donors.

The Clarion Ledger reports donors dropped 25 percent in December.

Emily Austin, a spokeswoman for Mississippi Blood Services, said Wednesday the nonprofit organization has “hit the panic button.” S

he says Mississippi Blood Services normally sees a decrease during the holiday season, but the weather and flu season have worsened the drop. Austin says partners in other states also don’t have the units to share to help lessen Mississippi’s shortage.

Mississippi Blood Services is urging people to donate to help boost the supply.

Austin says previous drops in blood supply have forced hospitals to cancel some elective surgeries.