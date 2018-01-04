× Memphis mayor appoints new city CFO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced a new chief financial officer Thursday to replace former CFO Brian Collins.

Shirley Ford, who has served as the city’s comptroller since 2014, was chosen by Mayor Jim Strickland for the CFO role.

Ford has more than 30 years of financial, accounting, and managerial experience, according to the city. She is a certified public accountant and a certified municipal finance officer as designated by the state comptroller. Ford holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Memphis.

Ford’s appointment is subject to City Council approval.

Ford is replacing Brian Collins, who left the role in December to take on a new position in Illinois. Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen is currently serving as interim CFO.