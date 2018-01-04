× Homeowner shoots intruder, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man told police Thursday he shot an intruder at a home in the Imogene Heights area of South Memphis.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Jolson at 3:53 p.m.

They say two suspects tried to rob the home.

The homeowner got into a fight with one of the suspects who tried to get the gun away.

That’s when the gun went off and one of the suspects was shot.

The other suspect ran away.

The suspect who was shot was dead on arrival.

No condition is available on the man who was shot. Police say the investigation is ongoing.