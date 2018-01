× Man charged in fatal North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged in the shooting death of a man in the 300 block of Manassas on August 6.

Kenneth Gray was arrested Thursday, Jan. 4 in connection with the crime.

Gray had a warrant out for his arrest in Shelby County for first-degree murder, felony possession of a handgun and criminal impersonation.

He was arrested from a house in the 3000 block of Debby and was transported to Shelby County Jail without incident.

