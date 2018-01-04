× Helena-West Helena residents without water after line break

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Mayor Jay Hollowell is warning town residents they will be without water from 12 to 24 hours after a water line break on Yazoo Street.

According to the mayor’s Facebook page, the water department has been trying to slow the water line break in order to fix it, but has not been successful.

Because the town’s “antiquated” valves are not working, Hollowell said the city will have to shut off the water at tanks in the east side of town (the old city of Helena), though there would be reduced pressure on the west side of town (the old city of West Helena)

“Please also pray for our city employees and especially the water dept employees as they work as quickly as possible to restore service,” he wrote.



The water department also issued a boil-water advisory for the next two days for several areas in the town: Arkansas Street East of Chickasaw, Don, Phillips, York, Frank Frost, Short Mobile, Nobel, Yazoo, Natchez, Francis, Missouri, and Pontotoc Streets.