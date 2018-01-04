× Father sentenced to 25 years in aggravated child neglect case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis father was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after authorities discovered his 3-month-old had sustained a skull fracture more than two years ago.

Jason Doty was convicted of aggravated child neglect and reckless aggravated assault in September.

According to authorities, they began investigating the circumstances surrounding the injury in March 2015. Doty originally told officers the baby fell from a changing table, but doctors said that was not consistent with their finding. His injuries, they said aligned more with blunt force trauma than an accidental fall.

In addition, hemorrhages in the boy’s eyes suggested he had been abused.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Doty will not be eligible for parole.