Downtown restaurant DejaVu closed, owner plans to reopen in Spring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s bad news for Cajun food lovers in Downtown Memphis.

DejaVu is closed.

Owner and chef Gary Williams announced the restaurant is closed after four years on Main Street.

However, he plans to re-open the restaurant in Spring.

Williams was so passionate about his business.

He was a native of New Orleans.

His family moved here more than a decade ago to join him after Hurricane Katrina.

Williams tells WREG, it was too tough to keep the restaurant open Downtown.

He said paying taxes and meeting payroll were too stressful, so he shut the door right before the New Year.

But don’t worry, the Deja Vu food truck is still up and running, so is his catering business.

Williams hopes to return to his original location in a smaller building on Florida Street in March.