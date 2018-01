× Deputies investigating overnight homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a mother discovered her son dead Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the 5300 block of Annandale Drive around 10 p.m.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.