× Authorities investigating attempted carjacking in Lakeland

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a carjacking that just doesn’t make sense.

It happened at the Sonic in Lakeland in midnight, when the restaurant was closed.

The Sheriff’s Office says two brothers and two of their friends were sitting in the car when armed men stole their watches and the car.

At least, that’s how the brothers described it.

Here is where things get strange.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two friends say they were never in the car.

“So, we’re getting a lot of conflicting stories,” said Earle Farrell, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

When a story doesn’t make sense, you’re either not getting all the facts or they’re not giving you all the truth.

Roy Newhauser has a theory.

“It does sound like a setup. Maybe those two guys were in cahoots with the burglars,” Newhauser said.

“I’m sure our Sheriff’s Department is working that angle. I mean, come on,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office won’t comment on that, but they did say the car belongs to one of the friends.

It’s clear that deputies have more investigating to do.

“This will take them where it takes them. They’re questioning the brothers, and they’re questioning the two other individuals. We’ll see where it leads,” Newhauser said.

Whatever the case, we can tell you one of the brothers was injured and was hit in the head.

It’s one of the only things in the case that deputies know for sure.