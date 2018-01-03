× Woman wanted in Brandon, Miss. man’s murder arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested 42-year-old Stephanie Denise Ward from Clinton, Miss.

Ward has been charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact of murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Roger Lee Scruggs of Brandon, Miss.

Ward was arrested in on Dunbarton Drive in Jackson, Miss. without incident.

On Dec. 22, John May and Larry Cooper, both Jackson, Miss. residents, were arrested and face the same charges as Ward.

Scruggs’ body was found off Wildwood Road in Yazoo County Dec. 2.

Ward is being held in the Yazoo County Regional Detention Center awaiting her initial court appearance tomorrow.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.