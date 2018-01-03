Woman shot during altercation captured on Facebook Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was recording on Facebook Live when she was shot in the arm during an argument Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim was walking in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood around 3 p.m. when she exchanged heated words with a woman who is believed to be an acquaintance, according to WGN.

The suspect was sitting with at least two others inside a car parked in the 6400 block of South Calumet when the two women traded insults and shots were fired. The victim was hit in the arm.

The actual shooting isn't visible in the video, but police confirmed the authenticity of the footage to WGN, and investigators are now trying to track down the alleged shooter.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody but police said they have identified a suspect and are searching for her.