Woman accused of stealing, selling more than $5,000 worth of jewelry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are looking for a woman who is accused of showing up to a pawn shop with several bags full of stolen jewelry.

She told employees the gold and silver bling came from a deceased family member.

A warrant has been issued for Courtney Hawkins.

She’s wanted for at least one car burglary.

Hawkins’ troubles started on Dec. 15 when police went to a home on Old Oak Lane.

A family claimed someone ransacked their cars and took more than $5,000 worth of purses, wallets, jewelry and more.

The victim didn’t want to go on camera, but told us other homes in the area were also hit that night.

Then, last week a a pawn shop in East Memphis claimed a woman and a man stumbled in.

Sources told WREG the woman was holding gallon size bags that were full of gold and silver jewelry.

She reportedly gave a believable sob story and pawned it all.

Employees told us they then uploaded it to a server that law enforcement has access to.

Police reportedly gave them a call, looked at the footage and identified Hawkins.

Hawkins is no stranger to the law, she’s been arrested for drug possession in 2016 and court records show she went to a drug treatment program for a while.

She reportedly violated probation in November, and now the Collierville Police Department says they’ve linked her to at least one car break-in.

They say her last known address is in Bartlett, but there not telling where she could be.