Woman accused of stealing, selling more than $5,000 worth of jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. -- Police say they need your help find a woman wanted for auto burglary.

Collierville Police say they are looking for Courtney Hawkins.

On December 16, police say they were called to a home on Old Oak Lane where a family claimed someone ransacked their cars and took more than $5,000 worth of purses wallets, jewelry and more.

The victims didn't want to go on camera, but told WREG they heard other homes in the area were hit that same night too.

Last week, a pawn shop on Poplar in East Memphis claimed Hawkins and another man stumbled in.

Sources told us the woman was holding several gallon size bags full of gold and silver jewelry.

Employees told us she gave a believable story and pawned it all.

They say they then uploaded the items they bought from her to a server that law enforcement has access to.

Not long after, police gave the shop a call, looked a the security footage and identified Hawkins.

She's been arrested before for drug possession in 2016, and court records indicated she went to a drug treatment program for a while until violating her probation in November.

CPD says so far, they've linked her to at least one car break-in.

They said her last known address is in Bartlett, but there's no telling where she could be.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or Collierville Police.