VIDEO: Teen injured as bullets go flying in store parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Terrifying moments outside a clothing store in West Memphis were caught on camera New Year's Day when bullets went flying and struck a 16-year-old boy in the buttocks.

Surveillance footage shows a Chevy Tahoe pull up around 2:40 p.m. and fire shots at three men inside a parked car.

It happened in the parking lot of Deep South Fashions on East Broadway Street, forcing employees and customers inside to hit the ground.

"We just, like, laid down, you know," owner Munther Awad said.

Awad said all three of the men who were shot at are regular customers at his store. In fact, he said they had just purchased a shirt before the shooting.

Video shows them leaving the store and getting into their car, before the Tahoe pulls up about 20 seconds later.

"I mean, unbelievable. It's, like, too much," Awad said.

The bullets left holes in the side of Awad's store, and shattered glass from a car window was still visible Wednesday.

"I'm glad they were parking over there. If they were parking by the glass, it would be too much damage," Awad said.

Police confirmed they tracked down the Tahoe in the video Wednesday just blocks from the store.

They interviewed the driver and ended up arresting him on unrelated charges.

They said the vehicle was not registered to him.

Awad still wonders about what happened to the other vehicle containing three of his loyal customers.

"The other car, a small car, they just left and drove away. I don't know if they were injured or not," Awad said.

Police said the injured 16-year-old has since been released from the hospital and that there were no other injuries.

Awad said this is the first time something like this has happened since his business opened its doors 16 years ago.

He's hoping it's the last.

"It's amazing. I mean, it's unbelievable you know. This has never happened here," Awad said.