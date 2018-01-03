VIDEO: Frigid temps turn tap water to ice in Mississippi home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s so cold in one Mississippi woman’s kitchen the water out of her tap instantly turns to ice as soon as it hits the sink.

Allison McKenzie of Sumrall says it was 17 degrees outside, and 55 inside her kitchen, when she shot this amazing video of an ice stalagmite forming in her kitchen.

Even though her family is warm in her house, the sink and pipes in her kitchen weren’t built for temperatures in the teens, she said.

“It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all️,” she wrote on Facebook.

“My sink/pipes just weren’t built with this frigid (to us, ha) weather and this was the result.”