Victims robbed, carjacked near City Gear, three suspects wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Three suspects are wanted in connection with two robberies and a carjacking near City Gear located in the 6200 block of Winchester Road.

Officers responded to a robbery call Saturday, Dec. 9 around 7 a.m.

According to the report, the victim was walking to his car after he purchased a pair of tennis shoes from City Gear.

He was then approached by three unknown men – one was armed with an assault rifle.

The suspect demanded the victim’s shoes, phones and car keys.

One of the suspects drove off in the victim’s black Dodge Charger.

The other two suspects drove off in a small grey vehicle.

Moments later, another victim was robbed at the same location as he was walking back to his car with newly purchased tennis shoes.

The gray vehicle pulled up beside the victim.

One of the suspects pointed the assault rifle towards the victim and demanded the shoes before driving off for a second time.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.