Suspect wanted in North Memphis business robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a robbery at a business in the 3400 block of Bayliss Avenue in North Memphis.

Officers responded to a robbery call Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 1:20 a.m.

The male suspect entered the business through a small window and went through all of the offices.

He got away with $200 in cash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information. You can contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.