Suspect wanted in North Memphis business robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a robbery at a business in the 3400 block of Bayliss Avenue in North Memphis.
Officers responded to a robbery call Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 1:20 a.m.
The male suspect entered the business through a small window and went through all of the offices.
He got away with $200 in cash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
If you have any information. You can contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.