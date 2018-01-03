Residents want answers after waking up without water in apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of residents at City View Towers called our newsroom after waking up without running water for the second day in a row.

The high-rise apartments on South Camilla Street in Downtown Memphis caters to senior citizens.

The residents don't want to wait for their water anymore.

"It's been off since 8 a.m. and it's still off," resident Tyrone Bowman said.

Bowman says he started yet another day without the simple option of turning on his faucet for fresh water.

The residents have no water at all and can't cook or bathe.

He says City View Towers is full of senior citizens, many of them are amputees or wheelchair bound, who get around with a walker or have more serious health issues.

Many residents say they've been told to just buy bottled water until the issue is fixed.

They say that's not going to cut it.

Some residents are putting water bottles in the microwave, and that seems to alleviate the problem.

Aretha Johnson says the building is working to fix the problem.

"Maintenance did work all night, but they can only do so much," the resident said.

Johnson says, unlike the majority of residents, she does have water- but it's cold.

"I know about putting the pot on the stove and getting some hot water," Johnson said.

If you have no water, however, you can't put a pot of water on the stove.

WREG walked to the office with Johnson, but we were redirected to the main office.

We were left standing outside in the cold and got no answers to our questions that would help residents get their issue resolved.