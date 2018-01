× Man injured in Frayser shooting, transported to hospital in non-critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Paullus Avenue in Frayser.

One man was shot and has been transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

No suspect information as been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.