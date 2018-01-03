North Memphis nightclub Wild Bill’s closes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wild Bill’s, a North Memphis juke joint known for late-night blues jams, has closed, according to the building’s owner.

Rashad Alasdi says he was forced to shut down the nightclub because new owners weren’t paying rent and hadn’t signed a lease. The club’s Facebook page indicates it is closed, too.

“Wild Bill’s is no longer in business,” the club’s Facebook page says on a post about a canceled New Year’s Eve party.

WREG has not been able to contact the club’s owners.

Wild Bill’s was opened on Vollintine Avenue by Bill Storey in 1993 and has earned write-ups in The New York Times, Smithsonian magazine and online reviews from visitors around the world.

News had local blues fans shaken up, but hopeful that it could re-open.

“People, live bands, it was a great place,” said Willie Maburn, a fan of the club.

“I loved Wild Bill’s because of the blues and the people,” said Howard Earl, who lives nearby. “I would go there to relax after work. It was a nice environment. I hate it, someone will open it up again.”