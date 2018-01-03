× Men taken into custody after officer injured identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two men taken into custody moments after an officer was injured while searching for a wanted suspect have been identified.

Quintavious Cunningham and Courtney Malone were two of three people detained after the incident on Nina Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, they were searching the area for Malone when they pulled up to a 2011 Ford Fusion and identified themselves as officers.

The driver of that car, Cunningham, allegedly began revving the engine and rammed a police vehicle, striking one of the officers. A second officer was almost struck when he threw the car in reverse.

That’s when Cunningham drove forward once more, reportedly pinning the first officer between two vehicles.

On Tuesday, WREG learned the officer is expected to be okay.

Cunningham was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and vandalism. He was also charged with theft of property and possession of a firearm after officers discovered a stolen gun in the vehicle.

Malone was also taken into custody.

A third suspect was also taken into custody, while a fourth fled the scene.

It’s unclear why authorities approached Cunningham’s car, or if the suspects were even connected.

We have reached out to authorities for clarification.

