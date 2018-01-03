× Man charged after firing shots at attempted car thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who opened fire on an alleged car thief is now behind bars.

Cedrick Thomas was taken into custody Monday afternoon at his home in the 4000 block of Comanche.

He told authorities he was helping his child get dressed as he waited for his car to warm up outside. That’s when he heard a car door slam and rushed outside to find one man sitting in the driver’s seat.

Thomas reportedly fired three times on the vehicle as the suspect began to back away.

The attempted crook surrendered and was held at gunpoint until police arrived.

A second suspect fled the scene.

Police said Thomas admitted to shooting the weapon and was charged with aggravated assault.

We are working to learn more on the other suspect.