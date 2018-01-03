× Man accused of stealing jewelry from Cordova home while owners away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova couple returned home after Christmas to find thousands of dollars in jewelry missing after police say their pet sitter let a thief into their home.

According to a county sheriff’s deputy, a pet sitter who was staying in the house on Quaking Lane over the holidays let three friends stay with her in the house.

One of those friends was Jakob Messer, 20.

When the family returned on Dec. 27, they found jewelry and a safe missing. The items were valued at $18,200.

Messer was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft of property. Authorities said they searched his iPhone and found photos of him wearing some of the stolen watches.