Kroger closing two locations in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger announced Wednesday it will close three Mid-South locations next month, including two in Memphis, while adding a fuel center at another store.

The locations closing Feb. 3 are:

1977 South Third St. (Southgate), which opened in 1969 and employs 65 associates.

2269 Lamar, which opened in 1954 and employs 72

870 S. State Street, Clarksdale, Mississipp, which opened 1942 and employs 100. WREG has previously reported this closure.

The three stores have lost more than $6.3 million since 2014, Kroger said. Associates will be offered positions at neighboring stores.

“We review our store’s performance annually and unfortunately, despite our store team’s best efforts, profits steadily continued to decline at all three stores,” said Scot Hendricks, president of Kroger’s Delta Division. “We are still committed to serving in the areas we operate, especially our Memphis area stores.”

Kroger will also open a new fuel center near its Crosstown location at Poplar and Cleveland in February.