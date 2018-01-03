‘Gangstas’ flub costs ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant $3,200

NEW YORK — A mispronunciation of Coolio’s 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” cost a “Jeopardy!” contestant during a recent show.

The question: “A SONG BY COOLIO FROM “DANGEROUS MINDS” GOES BACK IN TIME TO BECOME A 1667 JOHN MILTON CLASSIC.”

Nick Spicher was on the right track, but unfortunately didn’t pronounce the song title correctly, pronouncing it “Gangter’s Paradise” instead of “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

The mistake wasn’t caught immediately and Spicher was awarded $1,600.

The judges ultimately decided to deduct $3,200 from his total, but in the long run it didn’t matter too much. Spicher ended up winning Monday’s round with $15,201, according to TIME.