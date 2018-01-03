× Former employee accused of stealing from French Riviera Spa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former French Riviera Spa employee is now behind bars, accused of stealing from the business just days before Christmas.

According to the police report, store employees were getting ready to open the Poplar Avenue location when they noticed they had been robbed in the overnight hours on December 19. Someone had reportedly rummaged through several desk drawers and the cash box, taking three headphone sets, two cellphones, jewelry, vitamins, clothing, gift cards and more than $260 in cash.

In all, the items were estimated to be worth more than $2,000.

Surveillance cameras from inside the business showed the suspect, Matthew Thomas, had hid in the store until after closing. Once all was clear, he reportedly snatched the items and left through the back door.

The store manager said he has known Thomas for more than a decade. He had even been employed by the business several years ago.

Thomas was arrested on Tuesday and charged with burglary and theft of property.