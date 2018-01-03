Fire crews battling apartment fire in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Fire crews are battling a massive fire in an apartment building on Springdale Road in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

WREG was told by a source that the call came in around 7 p.m. The fire started in an abandoned house and spread to the apartment building.

Between 10-15 people were evacuated from the area. Firefighters also evacuated people from next door apartments as a precaution.

A source also told us that 2 firefighters sustained minor injuries when they slipped on ice.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire as of yet.