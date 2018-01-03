Does It Work: FIXD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In this week's Does It Work, WREG is testing a product that could arm you with useful information before taking your can into the shop.

Do you speak the language of a mechanic?

You might not have to.

FIXD claims to translate your car problems into simple understandable terms, but Does It Work?

Now that Michael Carroll is retired, he has much more time to travel "from Florida to North Carolina."

"We've been up north. Next year, we're going out to Yellowstone," Carroll said.

Carroll is interested to see if FIXD works.

He normally takes his car to the dealership if anything pops up, but on a long trip you might not have that luxury.

FIXD is a device that plugs into a car port on any gas powered vehicle made after 1996.

Once you download their free app, the device can read the car's codes.

According to the instructions, only five steps are needed.

WREG will be working on Carroll's 2012 Kia Optima.

"It's been a great vehicle so far. No issues other than regular services," Carroll said.

Step One: Carroll downloaded the FIXD app to his smartphone.

Step Two: The device was installed once Carroll located his car port, which was located near his steering wheel.

Step Three: Turn the car on. With one quick push of a button, Carroll cranked up his Optima.

Step Four: Enable Bluetooth. Carroll made sure his Bluetooth was on and synced it to the app.

Step Five: Carroll opened the app to add the new sensor. Once it was connected, FIXD started scanning his car for any problems.

The no engine light was detected.

Carroll was pleased, because he just has his car serviced.

So we moved over to my SUV. I know something is wrong with my truck.

I have a catalytic converter that is going bad, but before i took it in to get serviced I wanted to see if FIXD could detect it.

I downloaded the app to my phone and followed the same steps as Carroll. Once I plugged it in, I tapped the app to add the sensor and let it scan.

Sure enough, an error code for catalyst efficiency came up. It also explained what a catalytic system was used for and gave an estimated cost for repair.

We were both presently surprised.

FIXD passed the test.