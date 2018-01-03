× Confederate 901 now planning ride instead of protest rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who said he is a spokesperson for the group Confederate 901 said a rally to protest the removal of two Confederate monuments in Memphis has been changed to a ride.

The ride is to support Confederate heritage. It is unclear if the “ride” will be on motorcycles or in vehicles or both.

It has not yet been determined where the ride will begin.

Initially Confederate 901 posted about a planned demonstration Saturday starting at the Tennessee Welcome Center on Riverside Drive.

However on Wednesday the spokesperson told WREG they received word of various groups they did not want to be associated with coming to the Bluff City to participate.

The spokesperson also said they wanted to peacefully protest and did not want anything to become violent, out of control or promoting hate.

He said if there is any kind of rally it is not associated with Confederate 901.