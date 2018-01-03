Caught on camera: car burglars keep hitting the same block in Berclair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Not one, not two, but three times within weeks car burglars hit the same block in Berclair, and it was all caught on camera.

Each video shows three different nights thieves cased cars parked along Owen near Avon.

"Somebody walked up my driveway, and another person went inside my vehicle and got about $500 worth of merchandise out," said Stefan Burrell.

He was the first victim. His car was hit around Thanksgiving, and his neighbor's cameras caught the whole thing.

"When they hit my car, I felt like it was direct attack on me, so I was up and ready for them to come in the house," he said.

That's until, a few weeks later.

On Dec. 27, cameras captured a group of men getting out of a Mustang.

They ransacked several cars in a matter of minutes, including a man who didn't want to show his face for safety reasons.

"This is definitely a new problem. I have lived in this neighborhood for 12 years now, and I have never had any consistent problems like we are having now," he said. "We are not sleeping. People are watching cameras, checking vehicles and re-checking vehicles. We're making sure things are secured."

Two nights later, cameras caught another group on the block. This time, one had a white sheet draped over his head.

The video shows them snooping in a car before someone saw what they were doing and called them out.

Police never got back to us when we asked about the break-ins in the area.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.