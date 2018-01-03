× 3-month-old beaten, mom and boyfriend arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-month-old is recovering tonight at Le Bonheur Hospital after police say she was beaten by her mother’s boyfriend.

The baby has been in the operating room at least twice to repair the damage. Tonight, the child’s father is speaking out about the incident and about how his daughter is doing.

3-month-old Albreelynn Sanders has been through two brain surgeries since police say she was thrown against a wall by her mother’s boyfriend back in December.

“I was mad, I haven’t had any sleep in the past few days,” said Billy Sanders.

Sanders, the father of Albreeylnn, says he was shocked to hear doctors say this wasn’t the first time.

“She had old blood and new blood on her head which indicated this wasn’t the first time this happened,” said Sanders. “This time just happened to be a lot worse which is him slamming her against the wall.”

“Stitches all across her head, her poor little head is shaved and she has bruises on her arms and legs,” said Sanders. “Just don’t look like my daughter that I bought home at all.”

Cody Brown is charged with felony child abuse and Mckenzie Flanigan, Albreelynn’s mother, is charged with accessory after the fact.

“Her life was taken when he slammed her against that wall for no apparent reason, I mean that baby isn’t even old enough to do anything to anybody,” said Sanders.

Despite the baby’s life threatening injuries, Sanders says she’s improving daily.

“They took her off the oxygen yesterday and she’s breathing on her own,” said Sanders. “She capable of opening her eyes at this point and she’s moving her arms around.”

“The lady said that there’s a chance she’s probably not going to be the same, and she’s going to need 24-hour care,” said Sanders. “She probably wont be able to walk or talk, we don’t know yet.”

Along with worrying about his daughter’s health, Sanders tells me he’s upset someone made this Facebook page to collect money using his daughter’s name.

“There’s no reason for them to be on there with two different sites pulling money from good hearted people knowing that not one dime of this money is going to my daughter,” said Sanders.

Sanders says Albreelynn was in critical condition but is now listed as stable.

In the meantime, WREG will keep you updated on Albreelynn’s recovery process.