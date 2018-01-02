× Weatherspoon brothers lead Bulldogs to home win over Arkansas

STARKVILLE, Miss-Nick Weatherspoon scored 22 points, his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon added another 22 and Mississippi State upset No. 22 Arkansas 78-75 on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State (13-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) built off its best start during non-conference play in years, rallying for the win after trailing for much of the second half.

Arkansas (11-3, 1-1) was playing its first game in the AP’s national rankings since March 2015. The Razorbacks came in averaging more than 90 points per game, but Mississippi State slowed the pace and took a 32-28 lead into halftime.

Arkansas rallied to take the lead just after halftime and held the advantage for the majority of the second half. The Razorbacks shot a 64.5 percent in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Daryl Macon led Arkansas with 24 points while Daniel Gafford added 17.