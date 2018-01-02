Waffle House fight captured on camera, suspects wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted after a fight at Waffle House was captured on camera.

Officers responded to a simple assault call on Wednesday, Dec. 31 in the 8100 block of Varnavas Road in Cordova.

Police were told by the manager that three women began arguing with an employee as soon as they entered the restaurant.

According to the report, the victim was sweeping the floor when the suspects entered the business.

The first suspect approached her and asked if the temperature could be changed.

The victim said she could not change the temperature and notified the manager.

The suspect then punched the victim and the two began to fight.

That's when two more women joined in to attack the victim by hitting her.

All three suspects fled the scene in a white four-door Nissan Altima.