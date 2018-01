× Police respond to carjacking at Berclair Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a reported carjacking on Summer Avenue on Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 4200 block near Waring just before 8, police said.

An armed man wearing all black took the victim’s silver 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Tennessee tags 7E12E1.

No one was injured.