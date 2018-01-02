Video: Coast Guard rescues 89 year old from sinking car

PANAMA CITY, Fl. — A Florida driver is recovering after his car plunged into a Florida bay following a medical emergency.

According to WKRG, the 89-year-old experienced a health crisis as he was driving his Toyota Camry in Panama City. The vehicle went through a guardrail and into the St. Andrew Bay.

Thankfully, a member of the United States Coast Guard witnessed the accident and a team was sent out to help the man.

The driver, who has not been identified, is expected to be okay.