TVA issues Power Supply Alert, urges customers to conserve electricity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With these brutally cold temperatures, the Tennessee Value Authority is asking that all customers conserve as much electricity as they can.

A Power Supply Alert is in effect for the entire TVA service territory, including much of the Memphis area. They are asking that residents conserve electricity as much as possible during peak hours.

This alert will remain in place until further notice.

The TVA posted to Facebook overnight, saying “frigid cold temperatures will cause very high power demand early Tuesday morning. Turn down your thermostat and throw on an extra blanket. Conserving energy will save you money and help us keep the power flowing.”

In another post, they also recommended taking showers at night.