Teen charged with murder in Coldwater homicide

COLDWATER, Miss. — A teenager is facing serious charges in connection to a recent homicide in Coldwater.

Devonte Eason was charged with second-degree murder after authorities say he shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Lipford in the 500 block of Dougherty Street Monday afternoon.

The two had reportedly been involved in an argument prior to the incident.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler was told the 16-year-old is currently being held at the Tate County Jail on $1 million bond and will be charged as an adult.