Suspects wanted in East Memphis home burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Grove in East Memphis.

Officers responded to a house alarm call Tuesday, Dec. 26 at around 7 p.m. where they discovered the home had just been burglarized.

The video surveillance system in the home captured images of the suspects.

No arrests have been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.