× Suspect wanted in Dollar General armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a robbery call Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Dollar General in the 6700 block of Winchester Road.

According to the report, the suspect approached the counter armed with a silver handgun and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene after taking an undetermined amount of cash.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.