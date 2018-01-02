× Pass It On: Mato receives a helping hand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A loyal shopper wants to help a grocery store worker who always has a warm welcome for his customers.

At Kroger in East Memphis, one employee is doing more than pushing shopping carts.

He’s building a base of loyal Kroger customers.

“His name is Mato, and he’s been in America for about 17 years. He’s our sacker here at Kroger on Truse Parkway,” Kathy Jordan said.

“About a month ago, I went home and just decided to make a Facebook post about him because he’s so sweet. He’s just the nicest guy you could ever meet. He always makes sure that we got our groceries safe to the car.”

Our recipient Mato speaks broken English, but I suspect these Ben Franklins will bridge the language barrier.

Mato received $600 from Pass It On and a little bit more.

Kathy’s Facebook friends and neighbors are adding an additional $1,200 to your amount.

Moments later, Mato receives a call from the store manager and Kathy and I swing into action.

It’s easy to see why Mato is so loved by his customers.

“Well Mato, you are such a nice guy. You know all your customers love you, so a bunch of us wrote in to News Channel 3. They have chosen you to receive some money,” Kathy said.

Kathy counts out the cash – $300 from WREG, $300 from our generous donor and $1,200 from loyal customers.

“Oh, thank you so much. Thank you so much,” Mato said.

Mato escaped the violence of Bosnia to make a better life here in the United States.

He’s had some financial challenges recently, but with the kindness of his customers and Pass It On. Things are looking up.