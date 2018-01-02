× Outback giving away Bloomin’ Onions after South Carolina victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Outback will be giving away free appetizers after the South Carolina Gamecocks clinched victory in the 2018 Outback Bowl.

Prior to the game, the restaurant designated the SEC team as “Team Bloomin’ Onion” and their opponent, the University of Michigan Wolverines, as “Team Coconut Shrimp.” Whichever team won the game, they said, that appetizer would be given away for free the next day at their restaurants.

South Carolina ultimately defeated the Wolverines 26 -19, and, true to their word, the restaurant is now offering up Bloomin’ Onions for free to anyone who says “Outback Bowl” to their server.

Happy eating!