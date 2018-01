× Officer struck by car in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was struck by a vehicle in the 2500 block of Nina Drive in Frayser, police say.

The officer sustained injuries to his lower leg and is in non-critical condition.

The incident happened around 2:18 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Three suspects have been detained, and one is still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

