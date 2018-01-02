× New Justin Timberlake album ‘Man of the Woods’ set for Feb. 2 release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Timberlake announced on social media Tuesday that he’s releasing a new album.

“Man of the Woods” will drop Feb. 2 and, by the looks of its trailer, will feature a more earthy approach for Timberlake, known mostly for his danceable pop and R&B hits and early career with boy band N’Sync.

The Shelby County native, who grew up just north of Memphis, says the new album will be a personal one, inspired by his wife and the birth of his son and reflects the part of the world he grew up in — here, specifically — more than any of his previous works.