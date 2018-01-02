Firefighter’s home goes up in flames

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local firefighter’s family were the ones calling for help after their home caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

WREG’s Andrew Ellison was told the mother and daughter were the only ones inside the Hedgington Drive home when they woke to find smoke filling the house.

Her husband, who works for the Memphis Fire Department, was already at work and rushed home when he got the call.

Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.

However, while on the scene, our crews saw one person being cared for by paramedics, but it did not appear to be a serious injury. It’s unclear who that individual was.

No word yet on what caused the fire.