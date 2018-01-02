× Entergy: Blytheville, Gosnell residents waking up without power

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Some residents in two Arkansas towns are waking up this morning without power.

According to Entergy Arkansas, nearly 2,000 customers in Blytheville and Gosnell were without power around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The company said the outage is due to an equipment failure and that crews are on the way to fix the problem.

Unfortunately, that fix could take a while. Crews estimated the repairs will be made by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

